PDP May Not Exist Against Before 2023 – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may not exist anymore before 2023.

He said this following claims by the PDP that the presidential villa has become a place where the President parades its members who have been coerced to joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Accusing the opposition party of saying “illogical and inconsequential” things in an interview on Channels Television, Adesina also claimed that PDP administration at the federal level, conducted some of its meetings at the presidential villa.

He said, “Between now and 2023, there would be more confusion in their ranks and there would be more depletions in their ranks, so that is why they say anything.

“However, anything illogical, and inconsequential they say. We were in this country when President Obasanjo was in power and the BOT meeting of the PDP used to hold at the presidential villa.

“We were here when President Yar’adua, when President Jonathan was there, they held meetings at the presidential villa. What are they talking about really?

“When APC dwindles from 24 governors to 19, do you hear a whimper from PDP one day rejoicing? It is all because they are losing ground that they are saying all these things. It is the way of politics.”

Adesina also said that the Buhari-led administration will unveil massive infrastructure in the country by 2022, that will make PDP governors see that they have been “backing the wrong horse”.

He added, “Because 2022 particularly, will be the year of unveiling of massive infrastructure in this country. When I say massive, I mean massive.

“2022 is the year the president will likely unfold the second Niger bridge that the PDP built with mouth for 16 years. You see the Lagos-Ibadan expressway commission, You will see Abuja-Kano done to a large extent if not fully done.

“A lot of PDP governors will say, yes, we are backing the wrong horse, we are coming to APC. That is what will happen in 2022, particularly.”