PDP Knocks Gov Abiodun For Distributing Noodles To Victims Of Herdsmen Attack

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for sharing noodle and rice to victims of herdsmen attack in Yewa Area of the state.

The area had been attacked by herdsmen with houses burnt and some injured and killed.

Abiodun who visited the area distributed palliatives to the victims, an act described by the PDP as disgusting.

The party said this through a statement issued by the Ogun Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole.

It said, “For us, it is crystal clear that the ruling APC government is just an empty barrel. It is bereft of any creative ideas of containing the heinous activities of the Fulani herdsmen terrorising the state. This is evident in the last week’s distribution of packs of few food items in affected communities around Oja Odan, Egua, Imala, etc. What a begging shame!

“It is very disgusting, very appalling and it points to total lack of capacity for a government to resort to sharing of palliative to direct victims who have either lost their loved ones, houses, farmlands and several other legitimate means of livelihood to the government- pampered gang of criminals.

“How many boxes of noodles or bags of rice and cookies would sooth or console those who already lost their loved ones? How does this government hope to assist in providing succour to the children and relatives of the young couple and several others who were slaughtered in Yewa North, Imeko and other places recently?” the PDP said.