PDP Kicks As Jega Tells Nigerians To Snub Them, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, over his recent comment about their party and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Jega who announced the election results that saw APC unseat PDP at the centre had advised Nigerians not to vote for either political party.

In response, the PDP through a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan advised Jega not to infuriate Nigerians amid this alleged bad government they are facing under the APC.

Part of the statement read: “The PDP further holds as worrisome that Jega (Ex-INEC Chairman), who only recently and rightly so, described the ruling party and the Buhari administration as a failure, is now attempting an image laundering with such a warped comparison, just a few weeks after he was offered a juicy appointment as Chairman of Governing Council of University of Jos by President Buhari.

“It is so unfortunate that Prof. Jega, as a professor of political science, could portray an ignorance of the manifest contrasts between the robust fortunes of our nation under the PDP and the wasteland she has become under the APC.”

PDP reminded Jega of how it worked hard to revamp Nigeria’s economy by paying off huge foreign debts only for the APC to turn Nigeria into the world poverty capital and a debtor country in the space of six years.

The ruling party reminded Jega of how its party handed over naira to the APC at N160 to a dollar only for the APC to wreck our currency to a dismal N510 to a dollar.

“We invite Professor Jega to know how the PDP ran an all-inclusive and transparent administration that guaranteed freedom of speech, equity, fairness as well as free and fair elections, which he attested to; and how the APC, had been running a massively corrupt, insensitive, divisive and exclusionist administration that has destroyed our national cohesion and turned our country into a battlefield.

“As professor of political science, Prof. Jega ought to have known that while the PDP is an ideologically based political party, the APC is just a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) operated on the basis of deception and that is why it has failed in all ramifications and now fizzled in the eyes of the law,” the statement added.