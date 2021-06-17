PDP Heads To Supreme Court Over Ondo Election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it is heading to the Supreme Court following an appellate court judgment on the Ondo governorship election of 2020.

The Appeal Court yesterday ruled in favour of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress who had also been favoured by the Tribunal after being declared winner of the election by electoral umpires.

However, in a statement signed by Kennedy Peretei, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, the party stated that it will keep fighting for the mandate which it believes its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede won.

“To the ordinary man in the street, the judgement was inconclusive and we must approach the Supreme Court to help the Appeal Court to conclude the judgement, “the statement read in part.

“The kernel of the Eyitayo Jegede/PDP petition was whether or not a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) should be allowed to stay.

“While the Court of Appeal acknowledged that it was a violation of the Constitution, it still went ahead to dismiss the appeal.

“We’re still studying the details of the judgement by virtue of the fact that it was delivered via Zoom. But we’ve sufficient grounds to appeal the decision of the court.

“We’re confident the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the land, will do justice,” he said.