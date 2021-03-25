PDP Hails Court Ruling Sentencing Professor To Jail For Rigging

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has hailed a court for sentencing a professor to jail for rigging the 2019 election.

The party, according to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary welcomed the three-year jail term handed to Peter Ogban, a professor of soil science at the University of Calabar, for manipulating the result of Akwa-Ibom North West Senatorial election.

The PDP expressed the hope that the long arm of the law would soon catch up with other corrupt returning officers.

Part of the statement read, “It is shameful that individuals who had attained the peak of enviable career in the academia could submit themselves as willing tools in the hands of a fraudulent, debased and manipulative political party.

to alter election results and subvert the collective will of the people in the 2019 elections.

“Such individuals can now see the deplorable situation of economic depression, excruciating hardship, terrorism, killings, kidnapping, social and infrastructural decay, which their fraudulent and unpatriotic action has plunged our nation.”