PDP Govs Visit Matawalle In Zamfara Amid Defection Rumour

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has received some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party at the Government House today.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to the Governor, Abdulwali Anwar Tahir, who shared photo from the meeting.

He tweeted, “His Excellency, Governor Dr. @Bellomatawalle1 receives a delegation of @OfficialPDPNig
Governors’ Forum who are in Gusau to commiserate with the state Gov’t and the good people of the state over the fire incident that occurred in Tudun Wada Market, Gusau.”
More details later…

