PDP Govs Are Joining APC To Avoid Prosecution – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said the PDP Governors defecting to the ruling APC are doing so to avoid prosecution.

He said the governors took the decision because they mismanaged their state.

Ortom said he was approached by the federal government to defect but told them he had no skeleton in his cupboard to make him make such a decision.

The govenror said, ”I have no issue with those defecting here and there but let those people come clean because you heard the former National Chairman of APC say that when you defect to APC, you will become a saint; even if you are a devil, you will become a saint.

“And so people who have mismanaged themselves and mismanaged public property are afraid. And that’s the instrument that the Federal Government is using on our people,” he said.

”They came to me and I said no, I have no skeleton. Let them bring it out. If you don’t do well, I will take you to court and we will dig it out there.”