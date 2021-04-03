News

PDP Expresses Worry Over Ill-Fated NAF Jet

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. has expressed worry over conflicting reports and claims surrounding the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force fighter jet and its courageous pilots, who put their lives on the line for the security of our nation.

The party charged troops in the front not to allow the situation to dampen their spirits at this critical time adding that the PDP, and of course, all patriotic Nigerians, appreciate their sacrifices in defending our nation despite the odds.

The PDP, however, urged the Nigerian Airforce to hasten its investigation on the matter so that Nigerians would be adequately informed.

The party asked Nigerians to remain on alert and continue to support and pray for our troops as they battle in the fronts adding that every effort must be made to secure our nation from terrorists, insurgents and bandits.

