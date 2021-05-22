PDP Dissolves, Replaces Cross River State Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), has approved the dissolution of the State Caretaker Committee for the Cross River state chapter of the party

The decision is in pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.

Consequently, the NWC has constituted a new State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter of the party at the state level.

The members of the new State Caretaker Committee for Cross River state are as follows:

Barr. Efiok Cobham(Chairman) Barr. AttahOchinke

Dr. UkeEnun

Prof. WalterMboto

Hon. Rita Ayim (PublicitySecretary)

Hon. MikeUsibe

Hon. Christopher Ekpo Mr. Victor EffiomOkon

Prince K.J.Agba

Hon. Eko Atu(Secretary)

All other structure of the party at the local government and ward levels in the state remain.