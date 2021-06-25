PDP Devolves Committee On Electronic Registration

The Committee on Electronic Registration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been devolved into Strategic Sub-Committees.

This was done in a bid to deliver on the party’s electronic membership registration exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan.

Those still in the Committee are Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as Chairman and Gov. Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State as Deputy Chairman.

The statement said, “The Publicity sub-committee is chaired by Ologbondiyan and Mr Emmanuel Enoidem as the deputy chairman.

“Technical and System sub-committee -Mr Adedeji Oladeji – Chairman; and Mr Abdullahi Maibasira – deputy chairman.

“Training and Logistics sub-committee has Fintiri as Chairman and Mr Austin Opara as deputy chairman.

“Mobilisation and Organisation Sub-Committee: Col. Austin Akobundu – Chairman; Finance Sub-Committee: Obaseki – Chairman and Fintiri as Deputy Chairman.”

Ologbondiyan said the PDP also approved a state and mobilisation/technical sub-committee comprising of youths and young professionals from states, social media influencers from states as well as party ambassadors and mobilisers from the states.

“The PDP charges the sub-committees to intensify efforts in line with the mandate of the main committee to ensure effective mobilisation and electronic registration of all members across the country.”