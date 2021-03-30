PDP Denies Suspending Babangida Aliyu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as fake the news that it has suspended the former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu.

Media reports stated that Aliyu was suspended by the PDP for working against former President Goodluck Jonathan at the 2015 presidential election.

The PDP said the news which was also peddled on social media is the handiwork of mischief-makers.

The party said, “It has come to our notice, the fake news making the rounds on social media that former Niger State Governor and member of the @OfficialPDPNig Board of Trustees (BoT) H.E, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu (CON) has been suspended by the Party.

“While we feel it is worthless joining issues with social media fake news peddlers, we deem it necessary to put the records straight so as not to confuse our teeming and loyal Party faithful in Niger State and elsewhere. Truth is that Dr. Babangida Aliyu, a former Governor, who is a serving @OfficialPDPNig BoT and NEC member is not and cannot be suspended by his local government chapter of the Party.

“Those parading the fake news are enemies of the @OfficialPDPNig, bent on fanning the flames of disunity in our great Party.

“We appeal to our Party members and the general public to discard same as fake news and handiwork of mischief-makers.

“We equally appeal to our Party leaders and stakeholders in Niger State to close ranks and work together to bring back the peace that has eluded us and denied us victories in the State.”