PDP Congratulates Governor Darius Ishaku at 67

Damola Areo34 mins ago
Christmas: 'We Should Show Moderation As We Make Merry', Gov Ishaku Urges Nigerians
Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba State/File Photo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has felicitated with the governor of Taraba State, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku, as he turns 67 years.

The PDP in a statement on Saturday said it is “particularly proud of Governor Ishaku for his unwavering commitment to the service of our dear fatherland, as minister of Power, minister of Environment, minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs and now as two term governor of Taraba State.”

The statement continued, “Our party notes that as governor of Taraba state, Arc. Ishaku has repositioned and revolutionized the state along the critical sectors of life in line with the developmental ideology and vision of the PDP.

“The PDP congratulates Governor Ishaku on this auspicious occasion and prays to God, in His mercies, to grant him many more decades in good health and wisdom in the service of humanity.”

