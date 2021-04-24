PDP Condemns Killing Of Kaduna University Students

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as extremely wicked, the murder of three students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, by suspected gunmen.

The party asks the Federal Government to invoke every process permissible within the laws of our nation to apprehend the assailants as well as secure the release of the remaining abducted students of Greenfield University.

Our party also demands an intensified action for the rescue of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna.

The PDP laments that the bleeding of our nation is approaching a Class IV hemorrhage and urged President Buhari to allow for the rejigging of our security system to guarantee state and community policing in our country.

The PDP also charged Nigerians to remain at alert and provide useful information to security agencies at this critical moment.