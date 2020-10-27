PDP Celebrates Gov Fintiri As He Clocks 53 Years

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has celebrated the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as he attains the age of 53 years.
In a statement issued, the PDP said that it is very proud of Governor Fintiri for his exceptional leadership and outstanding achievements in developing his state and empowering the people despite the daunting challenges.
The party said that Fintiri has proven to be an excellent administrator with a track record of performance as a lawmaker, former Speaker of Adamawa state House of Assembly, former acting governor and now as the Executive governor of Adamawa State, under whom the state has experienced unprecedented development in critical sectors in spite of the prevailing economic and social challenges.
Fintiri was praised by the party for playing critical roles towards the stability, unity and peaceful co-existence, not only in his state but also in our nation, Nigeria, at large.
The party urged the governor not to relent in his selfless service to the state and our country as our citizens across the nation look unto the PDP and its elected officials for direction, especially at this trying time.
The PDP congratulated Governor Fintiri and prayed to God to continue to bless him with good health and more years in fruitful service to Nigeria and humanity at large.
