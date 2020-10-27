PDP Celebrates Gov Fintiri As He Clocks 53 Years

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has celebrated the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as he attains the age of 53 years.

In a statement issued, the PDP said that it is very proud of Governor Fintiri for his exceptional leadership and outstanding achievements in developing his state and empowering the people despite the daunting challenges.

The party said that Fintiri has proven to be an excellent administrator with a track record of performance as a lawmaker, former Speaker of Adamawa state House of Assembly, former acting governor and now as the Executive governor of Adamawa State, under whom the state has experienced unprecedented development in critical sectors in spite of the prevailing economic and social challenges.

Fintiri was praised by the party for playing critical roles towards the stability, unity and peaceful co-existence, not only in his state but also in our nation, Nigeria, at large.