PDP Blames Uzodinma For Insecurity In Imo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has blamed the draconian style of leadership in Imo State for the insecurity in the state.

This is according to the state chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh, who spoke through his deputy, Sir Martin Ejiogu.

This was stated at the capacity building session held on Tuesday at the party’s Secretariat, Okigwe road Owerri.

“The rising insecurity in the state is quite alarming. The situation has degenerated to its worst ebb in the history of the State.

“Of course, what do you expect from a government that is only interested in fighting for supremacy?

“We all are witnesses to the seven-month rule of Emeka Ihedioha and how the state enjoyed maximum security. That was as a result of a focused government that had the interest of the people at heart.

“I call on the entire Imo people to keep holding onto God especially at this turbulent period,” he added.