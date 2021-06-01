PDP Blames APC For Killings In Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its leaders are responsible for the killings, bloodletting and acts of terrorism in the country.

The PDP asserted that the “resort to blackmail, threats and attack on the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians as witnessed in APC’s statement today, in which it attempted to trivialize, politicize and dismiss the alarming violence in the country, cannot deter the PDP from further exposing the atrocities of the APC and its leaders.”

The party said this in a statement titled, ‘PDP Insists APC is Responsible for Killings in Nigeria…Berates APC For Seeking To Politicize Gulak’s Murder.’

The statement was signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Our party insists that every material evidence shows that the APC and its leaders are implementing their Janjaweed agenda to balkanize and destroy our nation through their unholy body language, divisive policies, violent acts, abuse of human rights, disregard to our national sensibilities and shameful patronizing of terrorists and bandits, which have led to widespread killings, violence and dissonances across our nation,” the statement read.

“The APC and its administration have become sanctuaries of known and self-confessed terrorism apologists and individuals known to openly romance with bandits and terrorists.

“The APC and its government would rather blame victims of violence instead of going after the assailants and bringing them to book as witnessed in the case of the 43 rice farmer killed by terrorists in Borno as well as the murder of the former political adviser to erstwhile President @GEJonathan, Barr. Ahmed Gulak.

“Our party sternly berates the national leadership of the APC for seeking, in its press statement today, to politicize the gruesome murder of a prominent Nigerian like Ahmed Gulak, an incident that happened in a state under its control, instead of forcefully condemning that act and giving its government a definite marching order to bring the culprits to book.

“Nigerians are still expecting some explanations from the APC and its government over that gruesome murder in Ngor Okpalla.

“It is rather absurd and a mark of leadership failure that the APC is attacking the PDP for exposing its failures and complicity in the violence and killings in our country but has failed to provide answers to revelations that many of the bandits, terrorists and kidnappers ravaging our nation are political mercenaries it imported, as criminal thugs, to assist it to unleash violence on Nigerians during elections.

“These APC mercenaries, having no stake in our national life, are now killing and maiming Nigerians and turning their evil enterprise, emboldened by the APC, into a lucrative venture by extorting money through huge ransoms.

“Of course, it is no longer news that parents of kidnapped students of Greenfield University Kaduna paid N180 million and motorcycles to the abductor to secure the release of their children and wards. Just on the heels of the release of the university students, over 200 students were abducted from another school in Tegina, Niger state.

“We challenge APC to come clean on the connection of its leaders with these bandits as well as why it has never raised a strong voice against the incessant mass abduction of students in various parts of the country.

“Our party wants the APC and its leaders to know that they must answer for their atrocities and that this resort to blackmails, threats and distortion of facts will not sway Nigerians.”