PDP Appoints Zamfara State Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has named the members of the caretaker committee in Zamfara State.

The party did this pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

The members are Captain Umar Bature (chairman), Yusuf L. Dabazzau (secretary), Farouk Shettima Rijiya (member), Bamo Abdullahi Kanoma (member), Muhammadu Dan Gwanma Gumi (member), Usamatu Maharazu Marafa (member), Bala Mohammed Zurmi (member), Sani Ahmed Kaura (member), Medinah Shehu (woman) and Abba Bello Oando (Youth).

According to the National Spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, the “caretaker committee is to oversee the affairs of our party in Zamfara State for a period of not more than 90 days or until when a new state EXCO is elected in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

“All party leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our party in Zamfara State are urged to remain united as we collectively reclaim our stolen governorship mandate and move forward.”