PDP Accuses Uzodinma Of Masterminding Killings In Imo

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of masterminding the killings in the state.

The party asked the governor to reveal what he knows about the Sunjday killing of a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak.

This is according to the PDP chairman in the state, Charles Ugwu, in a statement issued on Thursday.

The party said, “The governor has to tell us what he knows about the gruesome murder of the Oru-east PDP Youth Leader as well as that of his friend, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak.

“There is no gainsaying that the Uzodinma-led government lacks the competence and willpower to protect the lives of the people.

“We, therefore, urge the federal government to set up a panel to investigate the governor to find out the root cause of the extrajudicial killings in Imo State.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to all Imolites to remain calm and prayerful in this trying period.”