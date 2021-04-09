Paul Scholes Names Two Clubs Likely To Sign Haaland

Paul Scholes has named Chelsea and his former club Manchester United as the two clubs Erling Haaland is likely to join this summer.

Haaland is highly sorted after by many clubs in Europe, but many believe his destination will be Spain with Real Madrid or Barcelona.

However, Scholes believes the youngster who plays for Borussia Dortmund in Germany will likely end up in England.

“I think it’s about which club can [afford to] pay for him now. I don’t think there’s too many out there that can,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“You think of Real Madrid and Barcelona, and all those noises that you hear, but they probably couldn’t pay that money.

“Man City don’t look like they want to pay that money. And Pep Guardiola hardly ever plays a number nine, anyway.

“Even when he had Aguero and Jesus fit, he hardly played them, so is that the type of player Guardiola wants? I’m not sure it is.

“Look, it’s a player Man United and Chelsea would be desperate for and they’re probably the two clubs who I think could afford to pay that this summer.

“I do think they [Manchester United] are desperate for that number nine. Haaland is the obvious one, or Harry Kane, these types of players.

“Will they come to Manchester United at this point? Can Manchester United get them here this summer? I think they probably can.

“But the two of them will have the choice of any club in Europe.”

Asked whether he can see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side capable of spending £150m on Haaland or any other striker this summer, the former midfield maestro added, “I think they probably would, yeah. Look, it’s a player United are desperate for.”