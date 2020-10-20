Paul Enenche, Church Members Go On Prayer Walk For Nigeria

Dr Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center has staged a prayer walk with members of his church.

The prayer walk which was for Nigeria took place from the ecumenical center in Abuja.

Enenche recently gave reasons for the EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

Enenche said that tribalism, nepotism, impunity amongst others are the reason why youths across the country are protesting.

In a video broadcast entitled, ”The Way of Peace,” Enenche said: “There is no peace where there is massive injustice, unfairness and lack of equity. There can be no peace in the face of oppression, suppression and subjugation of one people by another. There can be no peace in the face of nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, religionism and every form of such prejudice. There can be no peace in the midst of deprivation, poverty and hunger.”

The clergyman also pointed out that equity, fairness and justice remained the panacea to the crisis.

He added, “People have clamoured for restructuring. It is the devolution of power; otherwise, there may be dissolution of union. It happened in other places and we pray and trust God it doesn’t happen in our nation.

“It is not time to play the ostrich and hide the under. What is not confronted cannot be conquered. In medicine we called something the debridement of wound, you expose wounds in order to repair them.

“It is time to tell the truth because people have been suppressed, subdued, subjugated and treated as if they don’t reason.

“Nigeria is one of the most intelligent nations in the world. Our doctors and our professionals are the most intelligent in the world. It is time for us to sit up and say these things must be corrected.”

The cleric urged protesters not go violent while expressing their anger.

“As for every protest going on, two wrongs cannot make a right. Protests are encouraged to be peaceful and calm. No destruction of lives and properties in any form. Let lives not flow because of abnormalities in the land.”