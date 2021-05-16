Pastor W. F. Kumuyi: Prayerful Watchfulness In The Last Days

And I heard a great voice out of the temple saying to the seven angels, Go your ways, and pour out the vials of the wrath of God upon the earth.

15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.

19 And the great city was divided into three parts, and the cities of the nations fell: and great Babylon came in remembrance before God, to give unto her the cup of the wine of the fierceness of his wrath.

vs 1. The angels were instructed to pour the vials of the wrath of God upon the whole earth, not only upon Jerusalem, Judah, Israel, or a part but upon the whole earth.

We have been studying the book of Revelation and we have said that this part which includes chapter 15 deals with the great tribulation. We have also said it over and over that believers will not go though the great tribulation which will be controlled by a lawless, wicked, and cruel man who will come to devastate the whole earth during the great tribulation. Note that the antichrist will not be a baby at the time of the great tribulation but he would have been preparing to be a great leader of the world. He would have known that the world is waiting and searching for a man who will guide the world into the peace they are earnestly looking for. He will be a man who would have been in the world while we are here, only preparing his way, and finding his path, a path of supposed peace to come and reign over the earth.

Actually, the ten kingdoms of the world which the antichrist will be over would have been developing and when the rapture takes place, then the great tribulation will be here in terrible force. The antichrist would have been here on earth in preparation for the full swing of his reign. He is not coming from heaven as a grown up man like Adam, but he is already here, a person of the world, developing all his strategies. This is why believers need to watch and pray, and be prepare for the rapture, and this is why we are talking about this topic: PRAYERFUL WATCHFULNESS IN THE LAST DAYS.