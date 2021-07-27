Pastor Tells Members To Bribe His Angel For Grace To Work In Their Life

Below is a video showing a Nigerian clergyman who trended over a statement he made while preaching in his church.

In the video, the clergyman could be heard imploring his congregants to give him more money as that would make the grace in his life work for them.

According to him, ”We need your money to come on my altar so that my altar will touch you. The only way the grace functioning in me will work for you is that you come and bribe my angels because the more money in my hands, the faster I reach the assignment they gave to me. So the easier they make the assignment, the faster they work for you. There is no juju in it”