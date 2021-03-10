Featured

Pastor Slams Young Men Who Lavish Money On Wedding

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Nigerian clergyman, Dr. Abel Damina, has said that young men who are just starting their lives and then decide to spend N2 million to organise their weddings, do not have sense.

The clergyman said this while speaking in his church recently.

In his words, “You are a young man just starting life but you want to spend N2 million on a wedding, you don’t have sense. The school fees your father spent were wasted. You need to go back to the village to refund the fees. N2 million can set up a good business for you if you have sense.

That is why people get married and for one year they are still paying debts. So, their marriage starts with bitterness and anger. Everybody is angry because when there is debt to pay and no money to eat, there will be tension in the house. That love will suddenly finish.”

The clergyman averred that most times the decision by men to spend that much on their wedding is influenced by their bride who want to use wedding pictures to impress friends on Facebook.

“Who knows you on Facebook?. Facebook is for faceless people who you don’t even know, yet you want to impress them and make your young man broke.” he said.

