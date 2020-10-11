Pastor Sam Criticizes Violence Against EndSARS Protesters

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Center has spoken against the manner EndSARS protesters have been treated by security operatives.

In a series of tweets, the clergyman spoke in favour of the demand for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Sam Adeyemi tweeted: “It is totally unacceptable for the police to fire teargas at young citizens attending non-violent END SARS protests.

“We cannot sustain the idea that the voice of the African youth is not to be heard.

“To our young citizens, please continue to speak. Speak as leaders, not as victims. Let the leaders respond.

“Press the point to negotiate for a win/win. The police/public officer is also sometimes a victim of a warped system. There has to be change in everything.

“We are not going to be leaders tomorrow, we are leaders already. Leaders lead with vision and broad perspective.

“The war is bigger. Have a clear picture of a developed Nigeria. Push for a change in values and in the power equation.

“I appeal to leaders in government and the police force, please listen and respond.

“The End SARS movement is a courageous commitment to change. When people are not heard, they raise their voices.

“This is a generational opportunity to move 200m people, mostly youths, to achieve development.

“The world has changed and political leaders need to know this and to lead with good advice.

“Building a developed economy is inevitable. Let citizens prosper through land reforms, electoral reforms, change of constitution, devolution of power, world-class education, infrastructural development, access to capital, etc.

“Creating or providing these requires courageous leadership. Let’s do it. God bless Nigeria and Africa,” he said.