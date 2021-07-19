Pastor Sacked By Oyedepo’s Church For Failing To Generate Income Speaks

Peter Godwin, a pastor of the Living Faith Church has decried his sack by the church headed by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Godwin stated that about 40 pastors of the church were sacked for not generating enough income for the church.

He made this known in a video on social media.

According to him, “My name is Peter Godwin a pastor of living faith church winners chapel international, Abete Ikere-Ekiti.

“By God’s special grace, I was lucky to be one of the pastors that was employed on the 28th of August 2020 and since then I have been going about carrying out the duties which the almighty God has called me to do.

“Unfortunately on the 1st of July I received a call from the state pastor asking to see me.

“When got there, to my surprise I saw other pastors over 40 of us sitted there and few minutes later we were all issued a letter which states that we all have been relieved of our duties as pastors of the ministry.

“The letter stated that my church growth index fell beyond expectations and that my service as a pastor in-charge was no longer required.

“I was also asked to vacate the church accommodation and return everything that belongs to the church which I had in my possession.

“I even had to call the management the next day to know what really happened as I was cleared of being involved in any dubious act or something shady.

“I was told that the ministry doesn’t operate at a loss and that the I was sacked because the income generated from my branch was too low,” he said.