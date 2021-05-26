Featured

Pastor Okotie Warns Of Impending Crisis In Nigeria

Damola Areo3 hours ago
2
Okotie
Chris Okotie

Former presidential aspirant, Pastor Chris Okotie of Household of God has said that there is an impending crisis in Nigeria.

In a statement he issued, Okotie said the crisis would lead to the rebirth of the country as its enemies will be defeated in the process.

The statement read, “The message from Bosun Emmanuel is arrant heterodoxy deriving from abysmal ignorance of sound biblical interpretation of visions and revelations.

“Nigeria is not a theocratic state like Israel. It is a client nation for God. There is a vast difference. Nigeria is at the cusp of a major crisis which is a precursor to it’s rebirth.”

According to the teacher of the Word: “Pristine forces which have been a perennial impediment to the fulfillment of Nigeria’s prophetic destiny are about to be pulverized.

“God cannot judge the body of Christ. That would be tantamount to judging Christ a second time. This is blasphemy at its apogee. We must compare spiritual things with spiritual to engender sound biblical interpretation,” he said.

“Let charlatans”, he continued “and self styled prophets avoid the electrifying currents of eschatology where deep calleth unto deep.”

 

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
2

Related Articles

There Are Plots To Move Capital From Abuja, Buhari To Lose Power Apostle Okikijesu

1 day ago

Pastor Adeboye Visits Yahaya Bello, Describes Him As ‘A Man Of Faith’

3 days ago
Bishop Oyedepo Reveals 'Spiritual' Thing To Do After Paying Tithe

Excessive Use Of Social Media Ruins Destiny, Oyedepo Warns Youths

5 days ago
Joshua Iginla

Pastor Protect Herbalists, Condemn Colleagues – Prophet Iginla

5 days ago
Back to top button