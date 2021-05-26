Pastor Okotie Warns Of Impending Crisis In Nigeria

Former presidential aspirant, Pastor Chris Okotie of Household of God has said that there is an impending crisis in Nigeria.

In a statement he issued, Okotie said the crisis would lead to the rebirth of the country as its enemies will be defeated in the process.

The statement read, “The message from Bosun Emmanuel is arrant heterodoxy deriving from abysmal ignorance of sound biblical interpretation of visions and revelations.

“Nigeria is not a theocratic state like Israel. It is a client nation for God. There is a vast difference. Nigeria is at the cusp of a major crisis which is a precursor to it’s rebirth.”

According to the teacher of the Word: “Pristine forces which have been a perennial impediment to the fulfillment of Nigeria’s prophetic destiny are about to be pulverized.

“God cannot judge the body of Christ. That would be tantamount to judging Christ a second time. This is blasphemy at its apogee. We must compare spiritual things with spiritual to engender sound biblical interpretation,” he said.

“Let charlatans”, he continued “and self styled prophets avoid the electrifying currents of eschatology where deep calleth unto deep.”