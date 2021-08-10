Pastor Moses Adeeyo: Mother Of Woman Who Dumped Husband For Pastor Defends Her

The mother of Tina Adeeyo, the new wife of Pastor Moses Adeeyo, General Overseer of World Bank Assembly, has spoken in defence of her daughter’s marriage to the clergyman.

Concise News reported that Tina dumped her marriage to her husband Ben Bright and left with their two kids to marry Adeeyo.

According to Tina’s mother, her daughter’s first husband, Bright Ben, didn’t pay the bride price when he married her daughter 12 years ago, despite doing the traditional marriage and church wedding.

She also referred to her daughter with her new husband’s name, “Tina Adeeyo”.

Tina and Pastor Moses Adeeyo married on Sunday, August 8, 2021.