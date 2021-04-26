Pastor Kumuyi Warns Against Break Up Of Nigeria

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, has warned against agitations for secession.

The clergyman who spoke during a crusade in Abuja yesterday said the break up of Nigeria will hinder God from solving the country’s problem.

He enjoined Nigerians to have the hope that things will turn out for good in the country.

According to Kumuyi: “The point is these people that received this divine touch they did not give up, did not think is all over, they knew that God can still do something, the country would have to adopt that same mindset, and know that whatever we are going through stop accusing this and accusing that and while we are pointing accusing fingers we are trying to say let this be on their own and let me be on my own; let the East go and let the West go, and this one go.

“If we are thinking like that we will not expect the solution God wants to give us but when we have hope and we know yet we have gone through some deep waters things are going to change, our God has the possibility to make things change. I believe that we will fly again.”