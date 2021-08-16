Featured

Pastor Joshua Iginla Slams Chris Okotie For Attacking Late TB Joshua

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Pastor Joshua Iginla condemns Rev Chris Okotie for his statement about the late TB Joshua

Pastor Joshua Iginla has condemned Rev. Chris Okotie for the statement he made about the late TB Joshua.

Chris Okotie had called T.B. Joshua the “Wizard at Endor” shortly after his death, then recently called him names again. Chris said that T.B. Joshua took that name “because he believes he is another Jesus.”

Chris added of the late televangelist: “He believes that God sent him to our world to bring reconciliation between God and mankind, exactly the same way the Lord Jesus was sent, and that is why he took that name Joshua.”

Okotie went on to call T.B. Joshua a magician and a sorcerer who parades himself as a prophet (read here).

Okotie’s utterance has been condemned by a number of people and Iginla has now weighed in.

Speaking on the topic, Iginla asked: “So it is now an error to bear Joshua?”

Condemning Chris further, Pastor Joshua Iginla said: “…That he was sharing the same name with Christ. So, you bearing Chris, are you not sharing the same name with Christ?

He continued: “Pastor Chris Okotie is a disgrace to the body of Christ. How do you talk about the dead in this manner? How?”

Watch the video below.

1

