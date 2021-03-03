Pastor Beaten For Refusing To Allow Masquerade In Church

There was a mild drama in a church in Kogi as youths beat up a clergyman for refusing to allow them to perform their tradition.

Angry youths numbering about 20 on Monday night, March 1, beat to coma Pastor Michael Samson, the clergy in charge of United Evangelical Church in Iyano community under Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 11pm on Monday night.

According to Kogi In Focus, trouble started when the pastor had during the day denied the youths access to the church with their masquerade while they were performing a ceremony.

Angered by the pastor’s resistance, the youths returned at night with weapons, with which they attacked the pastor while he was asleep.

They beat the pastor to a coma and he is currently admitted at Idah general hospital.

A pastor who narrated the incident to Tribune said: “They wanted to perform to the gods of the land which we call ‘Ane’ in Igala land. The pastor told them that this is not the right place to do it and they should leave. After leaving, they came back in the night fully kitted with dangerous objects to beat him to Coma.

“They were up to 20. We are praying right now that nothing should happen to our brother because he is currently in critical condition.

“The incident has been reported to the Police Division in Onyedega under Ibaji LGA.”

The police are reportedly investigating the incident.