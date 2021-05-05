Pastor Anselm Madubuko’s Wife Reveals She Was Bullied For Her Dark Skin

Emmy Kosgei, wife of Senior Pastor of the Revival Assembly Church, Lagos, Anselm Madubuko, has revealed that she has faced bullying because of her dark skin.

According to the Kenyan gospel singer, the bullies gave her all sorts of negative nicknames and after her marriage, she heard some people saying that she was a “refugee pastor collected from I don’t know where”

She appreciated her parents and husband, whose love was instrumental in enabling her to understand that she is beautiful the way she is. She wrote;

“#longpostalert Just loving me…. chair lady of the real black

#melanin queen of short natural hair I can’t believe I use to fear and felt bad when I was bullied because of my color ati eh uko mweusi sana kama makaa.. ati ghai weee you are too black unakaaa.. unakaaa,” she wrote on her social media pages.

I enter a room and I get this look … then I hated being nicknamed tuiya/cheptui /tisya/sudanesse/karamoja/pokot ..But my parents called me #cheptuiyenyu with so much pride for me to embrace and know that I am beautiful.

My mentor then Esther saw me for the first time and she was screaming what a beauty! She calls me # blacky she enrolled me to modeling immediately my mentor now # mrsA was blown away with this kalenjin girl..see goosebumps you are so pretty she told me….

When I got married some people never understood my look they had never seen dark,natural,short haired woman. I heard all sorts of things she was a refugee,apostle collected from I don’t know where. I was a sermon/ preaching content for many “women of God”

Now natural is the way to go. They wear short hair confidently

atleast I have influenced them positively.. I’m waiting for the latest sermon. Oh but my husband he loves my tone and my look to bits, he calls me #myNubianqueen. I love myself, I love my tone I love all those names

If you like call me black. I represent my sudanesse,melanin,African to the core I am passionate on teaching young girls and women # selflove

# selfvalue #confidence not to be vulnerable and pushovers # DontBleach

# saynotobullying # notoStigmatization # blackdontcrack

@40 niko hapa.

Tell your daughters/wives/sisters they are beautifully and wonderfully made! Any man that makes a woman feel lesser and encourages her to bleach to be yellow ni burkenge ! and psengeng sorry. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa .. sijui kama polume iko sawa tuelekeze wapi speaker.