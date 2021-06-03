Pastor Adefarasin Composes Love Note For Wife

Senior pastor of House on the Rock Church Paul Adefarasin has written a touching love note to his wife Ifeanyi Adefarasin on their 26th wedding anniversary.

Adapted from the ‘Amazing Grace’ song, Adefarasin, 58, posted the note to Instagram on Thursday with a picture from their wedding and their family.

He wrote: “Dear Ifeanyi, ‘Through many dangers, toils and snares, we have already come. Twas Grace that brought us safe thus far and Grace will lead us on. His promises are good to us, His words our hopes secured.

“Thank you for being the gracious heart that you are the steadfast rock, the loving wife, the consummate mother to our family and fold.

“Thank you for being the firm and steadfast friend through thick and thin; the faithful intercessor when things seemed dim the unflinching lover of my soul and the oft wind in my sails, still waters and calming seas beside which I have reposed my laboured limbs and where my wearied soul found rest when each day & its duty was done.”

His wife also did not lack words in celebrating their union.

“Thank you for your love and friendship. Thank you for your commitment and dependability. Thank you for your leadership and guidance. Thank you for being the amazing person that you are. Thank you for being you,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for being the father to my children and my husband. Thank you for the past 26 years.”