Pastor Adeboye’s Son Dies At 42

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Pastor Dare Adeboye, the sons of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Enoch Adeboye, has died.

The 42-year-old is said to have died in his sleep just a day after he ministered in church.

He was based in Akwa Ibom and was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

“He was not sick and did not complain of anything before the incident. Pastors in the church were summoned to pray for him, all to no avail,” a source said.

The news was confirmed by the Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi.

He said, “It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

