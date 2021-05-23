Pastor Adeboye Visits Yahaya Bello, Describes Him As ‘A Man Of Faith’

Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello on Saturday, receives in audience, the General Overseer of The Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye in his office, Lugard House, Lokoja.

Pastor Adeboye said governor Bello has demonstrated his faith in God particularly his stands on the Corona Virus noting that it was only a man of faith that can act the way the governor did. Adeboye also commended the governor for his non-religious and detribalised disposition while thanking him for building the first Christian Chapel in the Government house since the creation of the state about 30 years ago.

“we have heard and seen your show of faith in God particularly in dealing with the Corona Virus. It takes the man of faith to have acted the way you did and we are very very pleased with you. We have also heard the news of how you’ve been relating to people of every faiths to the extend that you built the first chapel in the government house, Lokoja, we are delighted, Sir. I want to assure you that we will keep on praying for you, we will keep on praying for the people of your state and i believe that the Almighty God will answer our prayers for you. Thank you fro granting us audience” Adeboye said.

In his remarks, the governor who referred to the clergy man as his father thanked him for choosing to visit him just barely after the demise of his son whom the governor referred to as his brother.