Featured

Pastor Adeboye Preaches At ‘Holy Communion Service’ After Son’s Death

Damola Areo54 mins ago
2
Benue Governor Ortom Congratulates Pastor Adeboye At 78
Pastor Adeboye/File Photo

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has presided over his church’s Holy Communion Service just a day after his son’s death.

His son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, died in Akwa Ibom where he was an Assistant Pastor in charge of youths in the state.

The news of his death was confirmed by the RCCG in a series of tweets shared yesterday.

The tweets read, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly.

“He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord to keep you as you honour this humble request.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021. Remain forever in our heart. Please note that this is not a COVID-19 related death.”

Damola Areo54 mins ago
2

Related Articles

Leke Adeboye Reacts To Death Of Brother

19 hours ago

Activities At Redemption Camp Grounded As Adeboye’s Son Dies

20 hours ago
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mbaka Suspended By Catholic Church Amid Spar With Buhari

1 day ago

Pastor Anselm Madubuko’s Wife Reveals She Was Bullied For Her Dark Skin

2 days ago
Back to top button