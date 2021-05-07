Pastor Adeboye Preaches At ‘Holy Communion Service’ After Son’s Death

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has presided over his church’s Holy Communion Service just a day after his son’s death.

His son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, died in Akwa Ibom where he was an Assistant Pastor in charge of youths in the state.

The news of his death was confirmed by the RCCG in a series of tweets shared yesterday.

The tweets read, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly.

“He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord to keep you as you honour this humble request.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021. Remain forever in our heart. Please note that this is not a COVID-19 related death.”