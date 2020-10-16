Pastor Adeboye Announces Prayer Protest For RCCG

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has said that it will be holding ng a prayer protest today.

The protest tagged: ‘Redemption Camp Prayer Protest: A Peaceful Intercessory Movement’ is scheduled to hold at the Redemption Gate at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Sharing the banner for the protest, the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye said: “Glory to God. We will be there. The name of the Lord is a strong tower, we will call on him intentionally with the belief he always hears us.”

Adeboye recently lent his voice to the call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria as many across the nation have been protesting on the banner of EndSARS.