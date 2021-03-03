Pastor Accused Of Rape Allegedly Sells Church Building, Flees

A Lagos-based pastor, accused of raping a member’s 14-year-old daughter for years, has allegedly sold his church building and fled to an unknown location to start another church.

Chris McDouglas Omosokpea of Peculiar Generation Assembly Church, Oshodi, Lagos, is facing a charge for the rape of his member’s teen daughter.

It was gathered that the pastor had allegedly sexually abused the girl over the course of four years.

He was arrested in June 2020 by officers of the Makinde Police Station where the family of the victim reported the matter. He was then granted bail on health grounds before the Lagos High Court.

The case came up again on Tuesday, March 2, before the Presiding Magistrate, Kubeinje, at Ogba Magistrates Court, Lagos, but Omosokpea was conspicuously absent while the complainant and some members of his church were present, according to SaharaReporters.

The matter was adjourned till April 21, 2021.

The publication adds that when members went to the church, they were shocked to find it had been demolished by the new buyer.

Some members of the church expressed their shock over how Omosokpea sold the church without informing them after he had convinced them that he was innocent of the allegation of defilement.

Before he was arrested, the victim claimed the pastor deceived her with fake prophecies and she kept the abuses away from her parents, who had been members of the church for over 12 years.

However, when she became suicidal, her parents persuaded her to open up.

It was then she told her parents that Pastor Douglas had abused her for the past four years and instilled fear into her not to tell anyone.

Omosokpea has allegedly established another church in an undisclosed location at Lekki, Lagos, SaharaReporters claim.