Parts Of Nigeria Experiencing War – Falana

FG Must Legislate Regulations On COVID-19 - Falana
Femi Falana (SAN)

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has expressed worries that the 2023 general elections may not hold because some parts of Nigeria are experiencing war.

Falana made his stance known at the final sitting of the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution South-West Zonal Public Hearing in Lagos.

In his presentation, he said: “Our country is ruled by the rule of the rulers, and not rule of law. People commit all manner of crime and get away with it because there are no sanctions. This must change. The Social Security Bill must also work, so that jobless people can get stipends, pending when they get full employment.

“What can we do very quickly to save this country which is on the verge of collapse? If you don’t want people to break away from Nigeria, we must give them confidence and a sense of belonging, don’t declare war.

“Therefore, for the constitutional amendment to be fruitful, for us to have genuine outputs from this meeting, peace must reign. We must address Nigeria’s problem frontally. We must also give people the confidence of peace and inclusion if we must kill the cries for secession. Don’t declare war.
“In fact, in some parts of the country, the 2023 elections are already threatened.

“INEC offices are being burnt, police stations are being burnt. In that kind of atmosphere, we cannot pretend that there is political stability in our country.

“Essentially, I am making a case for the poor, the masses of our people who are generally not represented in fora of this nature which are most times for the elites and privileged among our people.
“Unless we are prepared to make these provisions justiciable and enforceable, this country will know no peace.

“Whatever constitution will come forth after now must make justiciable the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state without which there will be no political stability in Nigeria.”

