Pantami Renounces Extremist Views Expressed In The Past

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technology, Isa Pantami, has said that he has renounce the views which made him appear to be a religious extremist.

Pantami was responding to reports linking him to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups while speaking at the An-Nur Mosque during a Ramadan Lecture.

“On the claim that I am a Boko Haram sympathizer, I want to say that people who have been following my religious evangelism, as a scholar, dating back from 2005 and 2006, know me better. They know what I often preached about.”

Pantami said he has changes his views on most of what he believed in in the past.

“I have changed my stance on some issues based on additional facts even after expressing Fatwa, a nonbinding religious opinion in response to a question posed to me,” he said.