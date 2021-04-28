Pantami Is Buhari’s Islamization Plan For Nigeria – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned the continued stay of Isa Pantami as the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.

This is as Pantami faces allegations of being a sympathiser of terrorist organisations after a sermon he delivered as a cleric in the past surfaced to show him sympathising with Al-Qaeda and taliban.

MASSOB decribed President Muhammadu Buhari’s retention of Pantami as a continuation of the “Fulanistic agenda of islamizing the country by all means, including electronic digitization and communication.”

MASSOB said this in a statement signed by its leader Uchenna Madu, in which it described Pantami as a Fulani terrorist apologist and an ardent promoter/supporter of radical and extreme Islamism.

Madu said that “Pantami is a qualified and excellent tool in the hand of President Buhari in his primitive quest of making the Nigerian state as the permanent homeland for all Fulani scattered in West Africa.”

The statement read in part, “It is only in the southern and middle beltan Christian-dominated regions that Pantami’s National Identification Number (NIN) registration was made extremely compulsory.

“The NIN registration was an electronic digital instrument of monitoring the personal data of the people of southern and middle beltan regions. It will also be a major electronic means of disenfranchising the electorate from the southern and middle beltan regions and rigging the presidential election results of 2023 to favour the Fulani interest and Islamic religious agenda.”