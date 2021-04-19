Pantami Has Done Nothing Wrong – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has advised the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, to focus on his duties.

This as calls continue to grow for his sack or resignation following alleged links to terrorist groups.

MURIC through its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, claims the minister did nothing wrong.

“It was not as if the minister committed any official misconduct. Neither is it for abuse of office nor corrupt enrichment. Some people just want to crucify him for daring to acquire infotech skills ostensibly reserved for a certain circle of elites,” Mr Akintola argued.

He added, “The implications of Pantami’s resignation at this crucial stage are too gloomy to contemplate. It is a national security issue. The NIN scheme, our hope for dealing a technical blow on terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, and all sorts of criminality in the country, will suffer suffocating palpitations. There will be a break in monitoring.”

Further making a case for the minister to remain in office, Mr Akintola said it was important to allow Mr Pantami to finish what he started.

“If any problem arises after we have changed hands in the middle of its implementation, the new boss will easily shift the blame. It will then be a double tragedy. Let the beginner be the finisher,” the Islamic scholar explained.