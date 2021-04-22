Pantami: Buhari has No Plan To Stop Islamic Terrorism – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not having any plan to end Islamic terrorism in Nigeria.

The group said this following the allegation of a link between the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, and Alqaeda, Taliban, and Boko Haram.

The group was reacting to a statement by former Director of the Department of State Service, Dennis Amachree who said Buhari neglected the revelation the service forwarded to him on the links between the Minister and the terrorists groups.

The National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, said this in a statement issued on behalf of HURIWA.

According to HURIWA: “The disclosure by a respected erstwhile Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Dennis Amachree that President Muhammadu Buhari discountenanced and neglected intelligence on the affiliation of Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Pantami to Taliban and Al-Quaeda before naming him into his cabinet has shown that President Muhammadu Buhari has no respect for his constitutional oath of office.

“Besides, the decision by the Federal Executive Council not to discuss the swirling controversy over the confession by the Minister of Communication and Digital economy that he once supported the teachings of Taliban and Al- Quaeda regarded as leaders of the global terror networks, is to put it mildly, unconscionable, wicked, insensitive, and irrational.

“The failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Communications Minister even after he confessed to have backed global terrorists that bombed the USA on September 11th 2001, shows that the government has no agenda to end Islamic terrorism in Nigeria.”

The rights group also accused Buhari of desecrating the Nigerian Constitution by undermining a strong intelligence against the nomination of someone who had previously held public opinions that are extremists and are in support of global Jihadist movement.

HURIWA said Buhari had sworn to an oath to do the following:”…that I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions; that I will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria…”

The group said the President by “choosing to overlook such an important leaks and well grounded intelligence on Sheikh Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and proceeded to appoint him into a very strategic national office as minister of Communications and Digital economy is an unambiguous message that the Government abridged initio has a sinister motive and never intended to end the state of insecurity compounded by the attacks of armed Islamic terrorists and herdsmen.”