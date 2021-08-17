Panel Investigating Abba Kyari Yet To Submit Report – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said the Special Investigation Panel on suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, is yet to submit its report.

NPF said this on Tuesday following reports in the media that the report had been submitted.

This was debunked in a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.

“Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.

“The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.”

Concise News reported that Abba Kyari is being investigated after a Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit indicted him in the fraud case against Hushpuppi in the US.