Palliatives Weren’t Hoarded Or Diverted In Kwara – CACOVID Foundation

The Kwara State chapter of the Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, has debunked claims that the state government hoarded palliatives.

This is in reaction to the news that some citizens of the state who discovered warehouses where the palliatives were kept carted them away.

Taoheed Adewale, a representative of CACOVID who spoke on the issue said:

“In terms of distribution of the palliatives, it’s been an excellent performance for Kwara State especially in terms of three key things. One, identification of the beneficiaries. We’ve always feared that this could be where there will be problems because we don’t want it to get to the wrong hands.

“But they (state government) have been able to come up with lists that come directly from the grassroots. And, with this, we know how many families that were given. We have recordings of how many families that were given.

“We were in Jebba (Moro, Kwara North), for instance, and it was not just about distribution, we saw the families. We know where they are and what they do and things like that. The distribution was not hidden. It was more or less like CACOVID handing over to the beneficiaries. The assistance from the (state) committee has been wonderful.

“It is not just about handing over to the state but ensuring that it gets to where it is supposed to get to. We always have a monitoring team. Apart from being a member, I have a monitoring team that’s also checking for me at every point in time. It is CACOVID’s way of doing things. As the state committee was getting it out, we were interacting with the beneficiaries. We have the videos. We went there based on those identified.”