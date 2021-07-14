Ozigbo Is Most Popular Candidate In Anambra Poll – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says all is set for the official commencement of its winning campaign ahead of the November 6, 2021 Anambra state governorship election, asserting that its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, stands as the most popular in the race.

The PDP states that its campaign in the Anambra election will be issue-based and focused on the welfare, developmental and security needs of the people above other considerations.

The party asserts that its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, an accomplished professional, possesses all the leadership qualities desired by Ndi Anambra in their collective quest to rescue their state from misrule and reposition her for greater productivity.

The PDP is elated to report that Valentine Ozigbo commands the overwhelming grassroot support of Ndi Anambra across the 326 wards and 21 local government areas in the state, adding that the formation and structure of the party in Anambra is intact and ready for the task ahead.

The party urges Ndi Anambra to disregard any claim to the candidature of the PDP by any other person adding that the PDP and its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, would not be distracted from the determination to drive through the wishes and aspiration of the people in this election.