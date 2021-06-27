Politics

Ozigbo Emerges Anambra PDP Governorship Candidate

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo, the former president of Transcorp PLC has emerged as the PDP candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Out of the 218 votes cast in the Governorship election primary held on Saturday in Awka, Ozigbo polled 62.

He was followed by Dr Obiora Okonkwo who polled 58 votes and Senator Uche Ekwunife who polled 44 votes.

The result of the election was announced by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu.

“I, Comrade Philip Shaibu by the powers conferred no me, hereby declare Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the winner of the PDP Anambra Governorship election, having scored the highest votes,” Shaibu announced.

