Ozekhome Faults Southern Gov’s Call For National Dialogue

Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has faulted the call by the 17 southern governors which demand a national dialogue and the restructuring of the country.

The governors had come up with the resolution after a meeting held at Asaba, Delta State.

According to Ozekhome, the 2014 national confab report had not yet been touched, yet the governors are demanding another dialogue.

He said, “I was at the 2014 national conference headed by late Justice Idris Kutigi, and the over 200 recommendation we made at that conference is yet to be touched.

“The conference, which consisted of 492 Nigerians drawn from all strata, has never been touched by this government, even with a 10 foot pole. So, when I heard the 17 southern governors talking about another conference… I know they mean well for the country, but we do not need another dialogue.

“Let them go to the 2014 recommendations, they will see that we recommended state police, we recommended part-time legislature. The Constitution made the sitting of member of the National Assembly six months, but they are receiving fat salaries.

“What are we doing with 306 House of Representatives members? What are we doing with 99 senators, what are we doing with them? Why not make it a unicameral legislature or part-time, so that those who are genuinely interested can come and serve the nation, sit and go. We can’t grow like this,” Ozekhome said.