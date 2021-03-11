Oyo State Suspends Monthly Environmental Exercise

The Oyo State Government has suspended the environmental exercise which usually takes place every last Saturday of the month.

Thus was announced on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Idowu Oyeleke.

The Commissioner aid the exercise will be replaced with the daily cleaning exercise by his ministry.

The sanitation exercise between 7:00 am and 10:00 am was introduced over 20 years ago by the then military government to teach the populace the cleanliness culture.

“The state government has indefinitely suspended the monthly exercise and restriction of vehicular and human movement during the period.

“However, the environmental task force will be going around to ensure compliance and adherence to all environmental laws and regulations of the state,” he said.

The Commissioner advised residents tp ensure that they clean their environment on a daily basis especially the drainage areas. to avoid flooding.

He said the state won’t hesitate to declare sanctions against defaulters.

“It is imperative to implore residents in the state to take the daily sanitation exercise seriously, for a healthy environment is a function of a wealthy society,” Mr. Oyeleke said.