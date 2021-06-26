Oyinlola Denies Promising Chioma Ajunwa-Opara House Gift

Former military administrator Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has said he never promised Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, 1996 Olympic gold medalist, a house gift.

Chioma was on Thursday gifted an house by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in fulfilment of the promise made to her for winning the gold medal in 1996.

This led to speculations that Oyinlola who was the military administrator in Lagos during the period was the one who promised the athlete the gift.

But in a statement on Friday, Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun state said what he promised Ajunwa and the other Olympic medalists twenty-five years ago were plots of land.

“I hosted the Nigerian contingent to the 1996 Olympic games at the National Stadium, Lagos on Saturday August 10, 1996. At the event, I announced the donation, by the Lagos State Government, of one plot of land in Lekki to each of Chioma Ajunwa, Falilat Ogunkoya, Mary Onyali, Duncan Dokiwari, Fatima Yusuf, Charity Opara and 18 members of the Under-23 soccer team,” the statement read.

“I announced the gifts publicly and it was carried by all newspapers, radio and television stations in the country. Indeed, it was the front page lead report of The Guardian of August 11, 1996. I made it clear that the 24 plots of land were complete with all the titles. Did Ajunwa get that plot of land? How about the others?

“For two members of the gold-winning Under-23 football team who hailed from Lagos State, Joseph Dosu and Teslim Fatusi, I announced that the state would build for each of them a 2-Bedroom apartment in any place of their choice.

“I also announced a gift of N2 million for sharing by the officials and all other members of the contingent who could not win a medal.”