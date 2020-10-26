Oyetola Gives Hoodlums 72-Hour Ultimatum To Return Looted Assets

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has given a 72-hour ultimatum to hoodlums to return the items they looted from government and private assets.
He said that his administration will track and bring to justice those who refuse to honour the ultimatum.
Oyetola gave the ultimatum while having an on-the-spot assessment of the damage done by the hoodlums in the state.
He also sympathized with those who lost valuables as a result of the activities of the hoodlums.
He said, “What I witnessed here today is not actually a question of hoodlums, but armed robbers. They have actually removed all the machines that are here.
“It is very unfortunate. What I have seen here is massive looting, armed robbery and stealing of the highest order.
“I can say categorically that #EndSARS protest is not what we are seeing here today. This is pure looting and it is all over.
“As a government, we will look at the possible ways of bringing the victims back to life through our efforts and the intervention of the Federal Government.”
